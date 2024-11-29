KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has prayed for victims in seven flood-ravaged states to be granted protection, strength and patience.

“O Allah, the Most Merciful and the Most Compassionate, we ask of You to protect our brothers and sisters who are being tested by this flood calamity. Grant them strength, resilience, and patience in facing this trial,” according to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook today.

His Majesty also prayed for the safety of rescue personnel involved in flood operations.

Sultan Ibrahim ordered the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) to ensure facilities at temporary flood relief centres are in top condition and that assistance reaches the victims.

The King also urged the public to remain vigilant and take preventive measures in light of unpredictable weather conditions, in addition to always being alert to instructions from authorities.

Continuous rain has caused a sharp rise in the number of flood victims in several states, with Kelantan recording the highest number, followed by Terengganu, Kedah, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, and Perak.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a continuous rain warning for eight states, namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak, Pahang, Perlis, Kedah, Penang, and Johor, until tomorrow. — Bernama