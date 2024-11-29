KOTA BHARU, Nov 29 — The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has been instructed to deliver surplus tents from other states to meet the needs of temporary relief centres (PPS) in Kelantan, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister said this is due to the dwindling supply of tents in the state’s PPS.

“Surplus tents stored in other states must be sent to flood-hit areas to fulfil the needs of PPS.

“The number of flood victims in Kelantan has surged sharply to 69,000, necessitating additional tents,” he said.

He told reporters this when visiting flood victims at the PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan Tapang today. Also present were Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud and state police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

“The flood situation in Kelantan is somewhat worse compared to 2014, as more than 60,000 flood victims have been evacuated so far, involving 20,500 families across 10 affected districts in the state.

“More than 200 PPS have been opened in Kelantan, and immediate measures have been taken, including discussions with Datuk MB (Mohd Nassuruddin) regarding the deployment of manpower for assistance,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid added that over 7,000 personnel have been mobilised to assist flood victims in the state over the past eight days.

He also noted that additional assets managed by other agencies, including the Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force, have been deployed.

Ahmad Zahid said Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) could be used as PPS in Kelantan if existing shelters reach capacity.

“Currently, there are 550 PPS in Kelantan. As chairman of the Disaster Management Committee, I have authorised the opening of new PPS at MRSM for areas where existing shelters are full,” he said.

Commenting on students affected by the floods who are set to sit for the SPM examination in early December, Ahmad Zahid said Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) trucks will be used to transport candidates from remote areas to examination centres.

“I have coordinated with MAF to utilise army trucks for this purpose.

“Therefore, I urge teachers and principals to coordinate with the State Education Department,” he said.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid conducted a visit to observe the flood situation at the Sungai Kelantan Observation Tower, Tambatan D’ Raja Kota Bharu.

Ahmad Zahid was briefed by Kelantan Irrigation and Drainage Department director Dr Siti Fairus Zakaria on the current state of Sungai Kelantan. — Bernama