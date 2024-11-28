KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 –– The risk of trade sanctions from the United States due to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s vocal stance in defending the rights of the Palestinian people and state will be among the highlights of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper available on the Parliament’s official website, RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) will raise the matter during the Minister’s Question Timen when the Dewan Rakyat sitting commences at 10am.

In the same session, the prime minister is also expected to answer a question from Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (PN-Tanah Merah) on why the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) helicopter leasing contracts were not offered via international open tender or on a government-to-government (G-to-G) basis.

Also of interest will be a question from Wan Razali Wan Nor (PN-Kuantan), who will ask the Minister of Housing and Local Government to outline steps taken by the ministry in collaboration with local authorities (PBT) to address frequent flash floods in urban areas during the oral question session.

After the Q & A session, the sitting will proceed with debates and winding-up sessions at the committee stage on the Supply Bill 2025 (Budget) by the respective ministries.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, scheduled for 35 days, runs from October 14 to December 12. –– Bernama