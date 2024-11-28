KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 –– The High Court here yesterday ordered an unemployed man, who pleaded guilty to murdering his parents last year, to undergo a mental evaluation.

Judge K. Muniandy ordered Muhammad Agus, 43, to be sent for a mental evaluation at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Ipoh, to determine whether his guilty plea, made on September 6, was voluntary and made with sound mind.

“The investigating officer is required to apply for a mental evaluation of the accused, as this is a serious crime. The court seeks to assess his mental state in order to decide whether the plea can be accepted or if the case should proceed to trial,” said the judge.

The court fixed January 27 next year for case management, during which both parties are to provide the mental evaluation report.

Earlier, Muniandy asked deputy public prosecutor Nur Aqilah Ishak whether a mental evaluation had been conducted on the accused, to which the court was informed that the investigation found the man to be mentally sound and in good health at the time of the incident.

“However, we leave it to the court to determine whether the accused should undergo a mental evaluation in the interest of justice,” said Nur Aqilah.

Afendi’s lawyer Mohd Ruzaini Zulkifli said his client appeared normal when communicating with him, but he did not object to a mental evaluation being carried out on the accused.

The man was charged with murdering Muhammad Agus@Muhamed Ali Omar, 82, and Darlisma Njatu Saleh, 72, at a house in Kampung Sungai Penchala, Jalan Penchala Hilir 6, Brickfields here, at 7.10pm and 7.20pm on December 9, 2023.

The charges were framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and caning of not less than 12 times upon conviction.

The media previously reported that the bodies of an elderly married couple were found lying in pools of blood in the living room of their home, each with multiple stab wounds following an altercation with their son. –– Bernama