PETALING JAYA, Nov 28 — The ongoing floods in Peninsular Malaysia have forced 51,305 people from 15,682 families to evacuate, with Kelantan recording the highest number of victims, according to Free Malaysia Malaysia (FMT).

According to the welfare department’s InfoBencana portal, the displaced residents are being housed at 408 temporary relief centres nationwide as of 3.45pm today.

The news report further stated Kelantan remains the worst-affected state, with 42,048 people taking shelter at 189 relief centres across 10 districts, including Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai, and Kota Bharu.

The number of evacuees in Kelantan surged from 29,113 at 8am this morning to the latest figure.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims also increased significantly from 5,906 this morning to 8,069 by this afternoon.

The evacuees are currently placed in 196 relief centres across seven districts.

The flood situation has also deteriorated in Kedah and Perlis, with 852 and 288 evacuees, respectively, seeking shelter at temporary centres.

In contrast, the numbers in Perak and Johor remain stable, with 20 and 28 evacuees recorded, respectively.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as heavy rains are forecasted in several areas.