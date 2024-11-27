KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The Transport Ministry is open to proposals for motorcycle e-hailing services and will consider applications from interested companies, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Speaking during the Budget 2025 committee-level debate in Parliament today, Loke said the ministry would engage with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) if companies apply to operate such services.

“We have done a pilot project before, but it was not very well-received,” Loke said, as reported by The Star.

He added that the ministry remains open to companies keen on conducting a proof-of-concept (POC) trial.

“If this POC is successful... we hope that this can improve the first- and last-mile connectivity,” he said.

Loke acknowledged that Malaysians might hold negative perceptions about motorcycle e-hailing, which could contribute to its lukewarm reception.

Separately, Loke also addressed concerns regarding diesel subsidies for ferry operators, stating that discussions with the Finance Ministry have shown progress.

“I have engaged the Finance Ministry... but I need to have it in black-and-white from them to provide subsidies for ferry operators,” he said.

He emphasised that any subsidies would benefit ferry operators nationwide, not just in Penang.

“The subsidies are not just for ferries in Penang but also in Langkawi, Tioman and Sabah,” he added, highlighting the importance of supporting ferry businesses while ensuring affordable fares for passengers.