ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 27 — Male Muslim business owners, employees and customers in Johor are required to temporarily halt activities at business premises, including restaurant operations, during Friday prayer time.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said this measure is to ensure all Muslim men fulfil their obligation to perform the Friday prayers.

“Those required to stop business activities are male Muslims; they must not engage in trading, work or continue dining during prayer time. However, exemptions are given to non-Muslims and Muslim women.

“The Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) will carry out enforcement to ensure all Muslim men in Johor attend Friday prayers,” he told newsmen on the sidelines of the state assembly sitting yesterday.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, while presenting the Johor Budget 2025 on Thursday, announced that the state government would extend the Friday lunch break for public and private sectors to two hours starting Jan 1, compared to the current one hour and 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, regarding the adjustment to the weekend rest days, which will shift to Saturday and Sunday starting Jan 1, Mohd Fared said the state government is open to feedback from parents about school uniforms for religious classes on Fridays.

“There may be parents who find it inconvenient to switch to religious school uniforms on Fridays and would prefer their children to wear the same attire as their national school uniform.

“For me, that’s not an issue. We are open to suggestions. What’s more important is that students attend school and perform Friday prayers,” he said. — Bernama