ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 27 –– Johor has managed to secure investment potential worth more than US$190 million (RM850 million) through several prominent South Korean companies during a recent working visit, said Johor Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han.

He said the investment potential was a result of a recent visit by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and a state delegation to South Korea.

“The delegation held meetings with several prominent companies there, including Hanwha Solutions Corporation, SPC Group, LG Chems and CJ CheilJedang Group. These companies have shown interest in investing in sectors such as clean energy, chemicals and the halal food industry.

“For example, Hanwha Solutions Corporation is known for its innovation in clean energy and chemical sectors, while SPC Group is a global food company that leads the market with famous brands such as Paris Baguette,” he said at the Johor state legislative assembly session in Kota Iskandar here today.

Lee (BN-Paloh) was responding to a question by Amira Aisya Abd Aziz (Muda-Puteri Wangsa) regarding the outcome of a recent state working visit to South Korea and the estimated investment that will enter Johor.

Lee said that among the locations that will be the focus for several of the proposed investments are the Tanjung Langsat Industrial Complex and the Pengerang Petroleum Integrated Complex (PIPC).

He pointed out that the two locations are very strategic and includes infrastructure as well as support facilities for the chemical and petrochemical industries.

“Apart from that, other industrial areas that are focal locations are the Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC), Iskandar Halal Park, Eco Business Park, Nusajaya Tech Park, AME I Park and Senai Airport City which provide good basic infrastructure.

“The state government is confident that the results of this working visit will have a huge positive impact on Johor, not only in terms of economic growth but also through the development of sustainable strategic industries.

“With a more organised investment ecosystem, Johor will continue to remain one of the most competitive states in Malaysia and the region,” he said.

The Johor government engaged in meetings with several major South Korean companies, aiming to bring potential investments worth US$190 million into the state, during a four-day working visit to Seoul on October 28.

Onn Hafiz, who led the delegation, was reported saying that the potential investments would create high-income jobs and drive economic growth, benefiting the people of Johor.