KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The High Court today granted SRC International Sdn Bhd and its two subsidiaries a two-week extension to resolve their lawsuit against Umno and Umno Selangor, involving RM19.5 million allegedly misappropriated in 2015.

Judge Datuk Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan granted the extension after lawyer Razlan Hadri Zulkifli, representing SRC, Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd, and Jendela Pinggiran Sdn Bhd, informed the court that settlement negotiations were still ongoing between the parties.

“The discussions are progressing and are closer to a resolution, but not in the immediate future. We require more time to receive further instructions from our clients regarding the settlement,” Razlan Hadri said, requesting a postponement of the trial.

Lawyers Mohamed Shahrul Fazli Kamarulzaman, representing Umno, and Muzzammil Merican Hasnal Rezua, representing Umno Selangor, confirmed that the settlement talks were continuing and assured the court they would update it once an agreement was reached.

Judge Ahmad Mohzanuddin agreed to postpone the trial, stating that if no settlement is reached, the case will proceed on January 20 next year, with a status update on the settlement scheduled for December 12.

“The court has prioritised this case, and I advise the parties involved not to lose momentum in reaching a resolution. At this stage, I will not entertain any request for postponement,” he said.

SRC and its two subsidiaries filed two separate lawsuits against Umno and Umno Selangor in May 2021.

In the lawsuit against Umno, the plaintiffs are seeking RM16 million, which they claim was wrongfully transferred to the political party, asserting that Umno had no basis to receive the funds.

The second lawsuit involves a claim for RM3.5 million against Umno Selangor, which is also alleged to have received the funds improperly. — Bernama