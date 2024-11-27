KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has defended PAS, saying the party never raised extreme punishments like “potong tangan” or “potong kaki” during its time in government under his leadership.

Muhyiddin made the remarks in response to a question from Malaysiakini during an interview about the perception that Perikatan Nasional (PN), which PAS is part of, has become a platform promoting divisiveness by focusing solely on Malay-Muslim issues, creating fear among other communities.

The terms, which refer to the amputation of hands or feet as part of hudud laws for offences such as theft, are often associated with PAS’ Islamist image and its advocacy for syariah law.

In the interview Muhyiddin dismissed claims that PAS promotes divisive Malay-Muslim issues, pointing instead to the party’s contributions during the administration he led at the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

“If you ask me that question, I will ask you again — ‘do you not remember that we were once in the government?’ I led that government. During those difficult times, we had to solve pressing issues, or else many people would die,” he said.

“Who were those people in that government? PAS was there, yes? MCA was there, MIC was there. What did we do? We did what was necessary. Did you ever hear during that time PAS talk about amputating hands or feet for offences? No,” he was quoted saying.

Muhyiddin acknowledged that PAS has long been associated with its traditional Malay-Muslim base but argued the party has evolved in its leadership and approach.

“Now PAS’ leaders are not from Cairo or Jordan. They come from European universities. Terengganu MB (Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar) is an aerospace engineer from a US university. That is the actual profile of PAS leaders. Which means they too understand that they have to move forward,” he reportedly said.

He added that the party’s federal role under his administration was not about discussing punishments or imposing religious laws but about respecting the multicultural fabric of Malaysia.

“To be in the federal government is not talking about ‘hukum-hukum’. Even the Muslims sometimes these days don't like it. Muslims know what is halal haram. Non-Muslims in Malaysia too know that as well,” he said.

Muhyiddin admitted, however, that comments from certain PAS individuals could create controversy but stressed these were personal views rather than the party’s official stance.