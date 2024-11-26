TAK (Thailand), Nov 26 –– A Malaysian national was among 39 foreign nationals rescued by Thai authorities on Monday morning after fleeing an alleged call centre scam operation in Myanmar’s Myawaddy.

The group, discovered near a village during a border patrol in Mae Sot district, included 32 Sri Lankans, five Nepalese, and one Russian, all of whom carried identification documents, according to a report published in Bangkok Post yesterday.

No illegal items were found during the search.

The individuals claimed they had been lured across the border from Thailand to Myanmar with promises of work in Myawaddy, a notorious hub for call centre scams.

Upon arrival, they were forced to work for a gang reportedly operated by Chinese nationals.

The group managed to escape and crossed the Moei River back into Thailand.

Thai officials, including officers from the Naresuan Task Force and border patrol police, found the foreigners visibly relieved after their ordeal.

They recounted their escape after being provided with food and water.

The respective embassies of the victims have been contacted, and the group has been taken to the provincial immigration police office.

Arrangements are underway to repatriate them under Thailand’s National Referral Mechanism, officials confirmed.