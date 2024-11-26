KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 –– A Form Five student from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Ayer Molek in Melaka was killed after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car on Jalan Tambak Paya-Ayer Molek last night.

In the incident, which occurred around 9pm, the victim, Muhammad Faiz Amran, 17, who was riding a Yamaha 135LC, died at the scene due to severe injuries, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

Melaka Tengah district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit, said the victim was travelling from Tambak Paya towards Ayer Molek, while the Proton Saga, driven by a private sector employee, was coming from the opposite direction.

“Investigations revealed that the motorcyclist was attempting to overtake another vehicle when the accident occurred.

“While overtaking, the Proton Saga from the opposite direction could not avoid or brake in time, resulting in a collision with the victim’s motorcycle.

“The impact caused the motorcyclist to sustain severe head and body injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The car driver was unharmed,” he said when contacted.

He added that the victim’s body was sent to the Forensic Medicine Department of Melaka Hospital, while the involved vehicles were sent to the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) for examination.

“We are also reviewing CCTV footage from the accident location and are seeking independent witnesses who saw the incident,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.