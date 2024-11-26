KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 –– Continuous rain has caused two main rivers in Kelantan to exceed the danger level as of this morning.

According to the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my portal by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), the two rivers are Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, which recorded a water level of 8.22 metres (m) compared to the warning level of 8m, and Sungai Semerak in Pasir Puteh, which also exceeded the warning level with a reading of 2.35m, according to a report in Harian Metro today.

Meanwhile, Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu has surpassed the alert level with a water level of 2.03m.

The Info Bencana portal by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) reported that 80 evacuees have been relocated to two temporary relief centres (PPS).

The evacuees, comprising 20 families, are housed at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Beris Panchor in Bachok and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual To’Deh in Pasir Mas.

According to a statement from the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) under JPS, following the continuous heavy rain warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department and the forecasted rise in river water levels, which are expected to exceed dangerous levels, floods are anticipated to occur in several areas in the state.