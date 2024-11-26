ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 26 — The Johor Talent Development Council (JTDC) will be the main platform for the implementation of various human capital development programmes in the state, with a more targeted approach.

State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han said this includes the various skills training sponsorship (Pro-Mahir) programmes to ensure the success of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) initiative.

He said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi approved a RM20 million allocation on November 3 to support the implementation of the incentive.

“This fund will be channelled through the Human Resource Development Corp (HRD Corp), to ensure that the implementation of training and skills upgrading programmes can be carried out holistically and effectively.

“JTDC will also be tasked with conducting studies and analysis of industry needs of the JS-SEZ to ensure that the training programmes offered are in-line with market demands.

“The main agenda under JTDC is to ensure that job opportunities offered by industry players in Johor are not only sufficient, but of high quality with competitive salary packages and comprehensive benefits. This aims to attract and retain the best talents and ensure that the workforce in Johor meets global standards,” said Lee at the Johor state legislative assembly session in Kota Iskandar here today.

Lee (BN-Paloh) was responding to Mohd Yusla Ismail (BN-Senggarang) who asked if the state government was planning training programmes or skill development courses to meet the workforce needs in the JS-SEZ.

Earlier, Lee explained that the fund will be used to offer various training courses tailored to the needs of the industry in the JS-SEZ.

He said it was hoped that the initiative will have a major impact on Johor’s economy by ensuring that locals directly benefit from the rapid development of the JS-SEZ.

“At the same time, it also plays a role in reducing the unemployment rate, increasing household income and strengthening the state’s competitiveness as a developed economic hub for the national and international levels,” he said.

On the Pro-Mahir programme, Lee said that it emphasised the development of human skills such as communication, leadership and problem-solving to produce versatile workers.

He said since Pro-Mahir’s introduction, the programme has successfully trained 3,500 participants with a total allocation of RM17 million.

“This programme has benefited Johor residents from various backgrounds, including those who have just entered the job market and those who want to change careers,” he said, adding that the Pro-Mahir programme is also catered for those who need to improve their skills to remain relevant in their respective industries.