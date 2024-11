KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a warning of dangerous level continuous heavy rain in several areas in Terengganu and Pahang until Friday.

MetMalaysia in a statement announced that in Terengganu, it involves the areas of Hulu Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman while in Pahang, it involves Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin.

A warning of continuous heavy rain at a severe level until Friday has also been issued for Kedah covering Padang Terap, Sik and Baling, Perak (Hulu Perak), Kelantan, Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu), Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Temerloh and Bera) and Mersing, Johor.

MetMalaysia also issued a warning of continuous heavy rain at a warning level until Friday for Perlis, Kedah (Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Kulim and Bandar Baharu) and Penang.

Continuous rain warnings at alert level are also expected in Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta and Kampar), Pahang (Raub and Bentong), Johor (Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Baru) as well as Sabah involving Sandakan (Telupid, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat.

The public can get the latest weather information via the department’s official website, myCuaca mobile application and the department’s official social media pages as well as the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638 for any further enquiries. — Bernama