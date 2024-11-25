KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The flood situation in Melaka has fully recovered, conditions in Terengganu are improving, while Johor and Kelantan have shown little change as of last night.

In MELAKA, the State Disaster Committee Secretariat informed that both temporary relief centres — SK Tanjung Minyak 2 and Japerun Pantai Kundur — which housed 220 victims from 60 families, were closed, with all evacuees allowed to return home yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, in TERENGGANU, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the flood situation had improved significantly, with the number of evacuees at relief centres sharply decreasing to 67 as of 8 pm tonight, compared to 227 in the morning.

This includes 57 victims from 13 families at two centres in Marang, namely SK Simpang Rawai and Mercang Civic Hall, while in Dungun, 10 victims from two families remain sheltered at the Alor Mak Bah Community Hall.

In JOHOR, State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani reported that the number of flood victims increased to 28 as of 8 pm tonight, compared to 11 this morning, involving the Segamat district with evacuees placed at the Batu Badak Community Hall.

Azmi also noted that two rivers were at warning levels, namely Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, Segamat, and Sungai Kesang in Telok Rimba, Tangkak.

In KELANTAN, the number of flood victims remains at 76 involving 19 families at two relief centres, namely SMK Beris Panchor, Bachok, with 44 victims, and SK Gual To’Deh, Pasir Mas, with 32 victims.

According to the infobanjir.water.gov.my portal, the water level of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang rose slightly to 8.75 metres as of 7.35 pm, compared to 8.73 metres this morning, exceeding the warning level of 8 metres. — Bernama