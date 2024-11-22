KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — A total of 66 flood victims from 30 families have been relocated to a temporary relief centre after several areas in Larut, Matang and Selama district in Perak were inundated.

The District Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said all the victims from Kampung Simpang Halt have been taking shelter at Dewan Orang Ramai Simpang Halt since 10 pm yesterday.

The Perak Department of Irrigation and Drainage reported that the water level of Sungai Rui at Jambatan Jalan Raya Perak in Hulu Perak has reached a warning level of 165.55 metres (m), exceeding the normal level of 165.10 m.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon and evening for most districts in the state, including Larut, Matang and Selama, Kerian, Perak Tengah, Hilir Perak, Kuala Kangsar and Kinta.

In TERENGGANU, the flood situation remained unchanged, with 29 evacuees from six families still taking shelter at Balairaya Padang Kemunting in Kemaman as of 8 am.

Data from the publicinfobanjir website indicates that water levels at five river locations are at warning levels and rising, namely Sungai Tumpat at Kampung Baru Kemasik and Sungai Kemaman at Jambatan Air Putih in Kemaman, Sungai Nerus at Kampung Langkap and Kampung Bukit in Setiu; and Sungai Tersat at Kampung Sekayu in Hulu Terengganu.

Meanwhile, two major rivers in KELANTAN have exceeded alert levels as of 9 am, according to the publicinfobanjir portal.

Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang has risen to 8.0 metres, and Sungai Melor at Jambatan Melor in Bachok to 7.57 metres, both exceeding their alert levels of 7.0 metres with water levels continuing to rise.

Sungai Semerak in Pasir Puteh has breached the warning level, recording 2.6 metres compared to the warning threshold of 2.3 metres. — Bernama