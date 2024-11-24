KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Johor has become the latest state to be hit by floods, even as floods have receded in Perak, and the number of evacuees in Terengganu and Melaka have dropped, while the situation has remained unchanged in Kelantan.

A total of 11 evacuees from four families are currently being housed at a relief centre in Balai Raya Batu Badak, Segamat since 2 pm, while the water level at two rivers in Tangkak district (Sungai Kesang in Telok Rimba and Sungai Tangkak in Kampung Seri Ma’amor) and one river in Segamat (Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap) reached alert level.

In Terengganu, the flood situation has improved with the number of evacuees dropping from 398 people at 8 am to 250 people at 8 pm, with Marang having 195 victims from 37 families in four relief centres, Dewan Sivik Wakaf Tapai, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Simpang Rawai, Dewan Sivik Mercang and SK Pengkalan Berangan, while in Hulu Terengganu district, 21 evacuess from eight families are at Masjid Hadhari Tok Randok, and 37 victims from nine families are at Balai Raya Alor Mak Bah and SK Tok Kah in Dungun district.

Water levels at Sungau Chalok at Jambatan Chalok (F2), Setiu and Sungai Nerus in Kampung Bukit, Setiu have exceeded warning levels, while Sungai Marang in Jambatan Pengkalan Berangan and Jambatan Pengkalan Berangan (F2) were at alert levels.

In Melaka, the number of evacuees dropped to 231 people from 64 families as of 8 pm compared to 264 people from 71 families yesterday morning, with all of them housed in SK Tanjung Minyak 2 (181 people), Kompleks Japerun Pantai Kundur (35 people) and SK Taman Bukit Rambai (15 people).

In Kelantan, the number of flood evacuees at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Beris Panchor, Bachok remained unchanged at 40 people from 11 families yesterday and the water level of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang dipped slightly to 8.73 metres as of 8 pm compared to 8.74 m this afternoon, but still exceeded the warning level of 8.0 m.

In Perak, the floods have completely receded when the only relief centre at Dewan Orang Ramai Simpang Halt in the district of Larut, Matang and Selama that housed 68 people from 23 families yesterday morning closed in the afternoon.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecasted rain in all districts of Perak tomorrow, including Larut, Matang and Selama, Kerian, Manjung, Perak Tengah, Hulu Perak, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim. — Bernama

