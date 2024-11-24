KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The flood situation in Terengganu, Melaka, and Johor remains largely unchanged, while the number of affected residents in Kelantan has risen as of this morning.

In TERENGGANU, the number of evacuees has slightly decreased to 228 as of 8 am compared to 250 last night, with victims placed in six temporary relief centres (PPS) in Marang and Dungun districts.

The Terengganu Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that 191 victims from 36 families are housed in four PPS in Marang-Dewan Sivik Wakaf Tapai, SK Rawai, Dewan Sivik Mercang, and SK Pengkalan Berangan-while 37 victims from seven families are at two PPS in Dungun, nalemy SK Tok Kah and Balairaya Alor Mak Bah.

According to the InfoBanjir portal, water levels at two rivers-Sungai Chalok at Jambatan Chalok (F2) and Sungai Nerus at Kampung Bukit in Setiu-have exceeded the warning level. Sungai Terengganu at Rumah Pam Pulau Bahagia (F1) has surpassed the alert level.

In MELAKA, the number of evacuees has also slightly decreased to 220 people from 60 families as of 8 am., compared to 231 from 64 families last night. They are sheltered in two PPS in Melaka Tengah.

The Melaka Disaster Management Secretariat reported that 185 people from 49 families are housed at SK Tanjung Minyak 2, while 35 people from 11 families are staying at the Pantai Kundur Japerun Office.

The evacuees are residents of five areas — Taman Rambai Jaya, Taman Rambai Utama, Kampung Bukit Datuk A, Kampung Pantai Kundur, and Taman Rambai Indah.

Meanwhile, Johor Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said that the flood situation in JOHOR remains unchanged, with one PPS still open at Balai Raya Batu Badak in Segamat. It currently shelters 11 victims from four families from Kampung Seberang Batu Badak.

He said five rivers in Johor are at warning levels, two in Tangkak (Sungai Kesang at Telok Rimba and Sungai Tangkak at Kampung Seri Ma’amor), one in Segamat (Sungai Muar at Buloh Kasap), and two others in Mersing (Sungai Paya Dato’) and Kota Tinggi (Sungai Pungai).

In KELANTAN, the number of evacuees has increased to 76 following the opening of another PPS at SK Gual To'Deh, Pasir Mas, this morning, sheltering 32 victims from seven families.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Disaster Info portal, 44 evacuees from 12 families remain at SMK Beris Panchor, Bachok.

Meanwhile, the infobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that the water level at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang remains above the warning level at 8.73 metres as of 9 am. Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat (2.09m), Sungai Melor in Bachok (7.04m) and Sungai Semerak in Pasir Puteh (2.14m) are above the alert level. — Bernama