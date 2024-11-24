IPOH, Nov 24 — Property tax reassessment must prioritise the public’s welfare, ensuring that tax rates are not increased drastically, as such hikes could burden citizens.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming emphasised that the government proposes a gradual increase in property taxes, taking current inflation rates into account.

He explained that, for instance, property tax rates should only be raised by two to five per cent every two years.

“This approach has worked well in Penang, where small but consistent increases have been positively received by the public. I believe Ipoh can adopt a similar approach to prevent burdening the people,” he said in a statement today.

On November 22, the media reported growing protests from Ipoh residents against the new property tax rate of nine percent, set to be implemented by the Ipoh City Council (MBI).

Nga added that the issue had been discussed at the recent National Local Government Council meeting.

“The government’s position is clear: this is a government for the people, by the people. All objections and feedback will be carefully considered to ensure a fair decision,” he concluded. — Bernama