KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Malaysia Airlines flight MH79 from Hong Kong to Kuala Lumpur today was diverted to Vietnam for reasons unknown.

According to tracker site Flightradar24, the Boeing 737 instead landed at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

It had departed Hong Kong at 9.12am local time, and landed in Ho Chi Minh City at 11.41am local time.

The plane had arrived in Hong Kong at 11.15pm the day prior, before returning to KL.

National carrier Malaysia Airlines Bhd has yet to issue any statement on the incident.