KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Malaysia Airlines flight MH79 from Hong Kong to Kuala Lumpur today was diverted to Vietnam for reasons unknown.

According to tracker site Flightradar24, the Boeing 737 instead landed at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

It had departed Hong Kong at 9.12am local time, and landed in Ho Chi Minh City at 10.41am local time.

The plane had arrived in Hong Kong at 11.15pm the day prior, before returning to KL.

In a statement today, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said the flight, carrying 147 passengers and seven crew members had landed safely after encountering a technical issue during cruising

“The pilot in command made the decision to divert the flight as a precautionary measure to address the issue before continuing to Kuala Lumpur,” it said.

“At no point was safety compromised,” it added.

Passengers are being reallocated to alternative carriers to ensure they reach their destinations, while others are being accommodated at nearby hotels.

“Malaysia Airlines deeply regrets the inconvenience caused and the disruption to our passengers’ travel plans,” it added.