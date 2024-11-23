KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent diplomatic engagements in Egypt, Brazil and other global platforms have positioned Malaysia as a key player in balancing ties between the Global South and Western powers,

Universiti Malaya (UM) Security and International Relations analyst Collins Chong Yew Keat said Malaysia’s foreign policy, rooted in its non-aligned stance, is gaining momentum as the country expands its economic and diplomatic horizons.

“Malaysia has always been staunch in its stance on the foreign policy approach of non-alignment and has been free to dictate orientations and approaches in foreign policy direction.

“The orientation of late with the recent momentum has been quite clear, with efforts to increase fallback capacity and options with trade and economic diversification in a greater focus and courting of the Global South, while trying to maintain current economic, defence ties and capacities with the West,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Anwar concluded his 11-day international tour, which included participation in multilateral platforms such as the Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) in Lima, Peru; and the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

During Anwar’s visits to the Middle East and Latin America, Chong pointed out that Malaysia continued its push to play a larger role beyond conventional Asean-centric mode.

“The overtures to and the trips to the Middle East and Latin America are seen as a continuation of Malaysia’s efforts to play a bigger role at the wider arena beyond the scope and limitations of regional power settings,” he added.

The engagements also align with the Madani framework, which seeks to integrate Malaysia’s economic transition with societal advancement.

“These overtures are part of the overall momentum to increase the parallel focus in advancing the economic transition of Malaysia with the new focus on digital economy, energy transition, and the role as a power balancer and stabiliser,” the analyst said, adding that Malaysia’s efforts aim to position the nation as a hub for investments and high-technology industries.

On Asean’s leadership, Chong specifically highlighted that the outcomes of Malaysia’s recent meetings are expected to give the country greater diplomatic leverage.

“New agenda setting of new causes and the affirmative, constructive, and practical action plans and policies being pledged and undertaken will be critical in ensuring that Malaysia is not only seen as the vocal and emerging power in bringing to light the strategic regional and global challenges and issues but being both pragmatic and bold in designing new approaches and solutions to both global and regional issues,” he said.

This approach, the analyst noted, involves portraying the Asean perspective while expanding partnerships with regions such as the Gulf Cooperation Council (CC) and the European Union (EU).

“This has been done with the courting of the GCC in further expanding the role and reach of Asean at the wider level, apart from the traditional ties with the EU and other established powers,” the analyst added.

Concurring with Chong, the Deputy Executive Director of Asia-Europe Institute (AEI) at Universiti Malaya, Associate Professor Dr Roy Anthony Rogers, said the Prime Minister’s recent official visits to several key nations and participation in major international summits signal Malaysia’s readiness to solidify its presence on the global stage.

He dubbed the move as a “shuttle diplomacy” to strengthen Malaysia’s bilateral and multilateral engagements, marking a proactive approach to advancing national interests.

“Anwar has adopted the shuttle diplomacy to enhance Malaysia’s national interest bilaterally by visiting the relevant countries and reaffirms our commitment to multilateralism by participating in the Apec and G20 Summits,” he told Bernama.

Roy Anthony said the Prime Minister’s initiatives are also seen as groundwork for Malaysia’s chairmanship of Asean in 2025.

“The visits definitely help in promoting Malaysia’s interest that includes economic and business, diplomacy, voice heard and Malaysia as the Chair of Asean in 2025,” he said. — Bernama