KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — A 44-year-old woman, Wan Asliza Wan Abdullah Sani, died in an accident at KM341.2 of the East Coast Highway 2 (LPT2) in Dungun yesterday.

The Star reported that she had been travelling with daughter Wan Nur Nisa Qistina, 20, and son Muhammad Ayyash Mikael, aged one, to visit a sick relative in Kota Baru, Kelantan.

The accident occurred at 10.23am when Wan Asliza's car reportedly hit a concrete barrier, causing her to be thrown from the vehicle.

She died at the scene due to severe neck injuries, while her children suffered minor injuries and were treated at Hospital Dungun.

Dungun district police chief Superintendent Maizura Abdul Kadir confirmed that firefighters recovered the victim's body, which was later sent to the hospital's forensic department.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.