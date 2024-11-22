KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — A Military Training Academy cadet officer at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of injuring his junior by stomping on the victim’s stomach with spike boots last month.

Mohd Adil Mat Awang Ghani, 22, was accused of intentionally causing injury to Muhammad Haziq Iqbal Ahmad Rashidi, 19, by stomping on his stomach while they were on the academy’s parade ground at UPNM, Sungai Besi Camp, Cheras, at 10.45 pm on Oct 21.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of one-year imprisonment, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

After the charge was read by the court interpreter, Mohd Adil responded: “I understand, Your Honour. I plead not guilty.”

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman proposed a bail of RM10,000 with one surety, along with the condition that the accused not approach the complainant, the victim, and the prosecution witnesses, who include UPNM officers and trainers, as well as his fellow cadet trainees.

However, the accused’s lawyer, Nurul Diyana Basher from the National Legal Aid Foundation, requested a lower bail, on the basis that her client had completed his studies but was still undergoing military training.

“We do not object to the additional conditions proposed by the prosecution. However, the strict conditions will affect my client throughout his training period,” the lawyer added.

Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim granted bail of RM5,000 with one surety, along with the additional conditions requested by the prosecution, and set Feb 10 next year for document submission.

The proceedings were also attended by the accused’s family members.

Earlier, the accused, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and black jacket, arrived at the court at 9.20 am, escorted by several police officers.

On Nov 10, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa revealed in a statement that the 19-year-old victim suffered fractures to his rib and spine after being injured by a third-year senior. — Bernama