KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) will conduct periodical physical examinations for its cadets after another alleged bullying incident recently.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin told the Dewan Rakyat today that the measure is one of eight taken to prevent this issue from recurring.

“Seven, periodic physical examinations for cadets to detect any abusive activities that could cause injuries,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Mohamed Khaled was responding to Lumut MP Nordin Ahmad Ismail, who asked about the effort and methods currently being undertaken by the ministry to put an end to bullying activities at UPNM.

He also stated other measures on the list include patrols by trainers on duty at the cadet officers’ accommodations after 11.59pm every day and exclusive meeting sessions between cadets and the top management.

“This provides a safe space, free from fear or intimidation, to obtain information on misconduct among cadets, aimed at addressing the reluctance of cadets to report inappropriate incidents,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled then reminded UPNM cadets to not hide any bullying activities.

“Hiding bullying cases is an offence,” he said.