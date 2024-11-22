KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Police reported that around RM1.03 million in traffic summonses have been paid on the first day of the Madani government’s second-anniversary event at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, here.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said as of 3pm, 11,629 summonses have been settled.

“The 60 per cent discount on summons payments started this morning, and so far, we have successfully settled a total of 11,629 summonses.

“I advise the public to take advantage of this opportunity to settle their outstanding summonses,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

He added that the police had received almost 3,000 visitors at their booth to settle summonses.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri speaks to visitors at the PDRM booth during the Madani Government's two-year anniversary event at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre November 22, 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Mohd Yusri said 25 counters have been opened to accommodate the high number of attendees, with seven prioritised for the elderly, pregnant women and the differently abled.

This initiative is part of the three-day event celebrating Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Madani Government, which is marking its two-year milestone.

The event, which runs from today until Sunday, showcases the government’s achievements and vision for the future along with the 2024 National Public Service Reform Convention.

The event runs from 9am to 6pm daily.