GEORGE TOWN, Nov 22 — The Penang state government has set up a special task force in each district in the state to inspect premises with arrears in quit rent in efforts to increase collection and revenue, said Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He told the state legislative assembly today that the task force is tasked with seizing properties over unpaid quit rent arrears.

“To reduce the amount of arrears and to encourage property owners to pay quit rent or parcel rent, the state has also introduced a rebate initiative,” he said.

He was replying to an oral question by Lee Boon Heng (PH-Kebun Bunga) on the state’s deficit that had risen 42.68 per cent, driven mainly by arrears in quit rent and the steps taken by the state to collect the arrears.

Chow said the state is also encouraging the public to pay their quit rent and parcel rent, to purchase official documents or to conduct any other official land matters through the PgLAND portal online.

“The state is always checking its finances from time to time to ensure the state’s expenditure is supported by a balanced fiscal ability,” he said.

He said the state also ensured its expenditure is less and only prioritised statutory expenditures such as emoluments, contractual payments and implementation of projects.