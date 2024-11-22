KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — By the time security officer Mohammad Shamsul Ahmad, 43, joined the queue outside Hall 5 of the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) at 9am, a long line had already formed for the free helmet exchange programme.

Held as part of the Madani government’s second-anniversary celebration, the initiative proved to be major attraction, with 472 helmets exchanged by 10.20am according to the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

“I’ve been using my old helmets for over two years, the sponge inside it was damaged. So I come here for a new one. Luckily my work shift today is at night,” Mohammad Shamsul told Malay Mail.

As he opened the box containing his brand new BKP helmet, Mohammad Shamsul examined it carefully before nodding in approval.

“It’s a good quality helmet, and I got black in colour” he remarked with a satisfied smile.

Attendees queue for the Helmet Exchange Program during the Madani Government's two-year anniversary event at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on November 22. 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

The BKP helmets are available in two colours; black and white with reflective sticker taped around the back of the helmet.

For 69-year-old Tan, from Taman Midah, Cheras, he said he took the opportunity to exchange his helmet to a safer one.

“Everyday I ride my motorcycle using my old helmet, I was thinking about my safety. Two, three years of using it. A bit scared,” he said.

Tan said he even took the MRT from Cheras to KLCC just to avoid any risk while using his old helmet.

Agilan Ponusamy speaks to Malay Mail at the Helmet Exchange Program during the Madani Government's two-year anniversary event at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on November 22. 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Agilan Ponusamy, 62, said the wait would have been worth it as he received a white colour BKP helmet.

“Because I’m a senior citizen, they queued me in a special lane. So I don’t have to wait long,” he said.

“But the helmet is good quality, I’ve been using the same one for three years before this,” he added.

Azharul Izwan Puaadi, Head of Divisions of the Kuala Lumpur JPJ, told Malay Mail that 5,000 units are available for exchange during the three-day event.

However, the number of units available for exchange each day is limited.

“For today, 1,500 helmets. Tomorrow, since it’s the peak of the event, we’ll give 2,000 units and the other 1,500 will be give on the last day,” he said.

Azharul added that two sessions each day will be held, with 750 units are available in the morning, and another 750 units in the afternoon starting at 2pm.

A Road Transport Department staff member hands out helmets at the Helmet Exchange Program during the Madani Government's two-year anniversary event at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on November 22. 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

This initiative is part of the three-day event celebrating Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Madani Government, which is set to mark its two-year milestone.

The event is to showcase the government’s achievements and vision for the future along with the 2024 National Public Service Reform Convention.