KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Malaysia has been making optimal use of the world stage and international platforms to urge the world to recognise the state of Palestine and to expel Israel from the United Nations (UN) membership, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he had even brought Malaysia’s voice and firm stance on the matter to the recently concluded APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Peru, the G20 Summit in Brazil, and the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“We (Malaysia) have been highly vocal. I even proposed to other countries to consider expelling Israel from the UN...we even brought up the issue of Gaza in front of President Joe Biden (of America), President Xi Jinping (of China), and other world leaders.

“During the G20 Summit in Brazil, we also opposed the current UN stance and called for world governance reform, specifically for the UN and the veto power not to be limited to the current (Permanent Five) members, but expanded to include powers such as representatives from Latin America and South Africa.

“How is it that we accept the UN but allow and do nothing when (member) countries violate all of the UN’s and its Security Council’s resolutions? These countries, in particular Israel, should be expelled,” he said during Minister’s Question Time. — Bernama