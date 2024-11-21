KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reiterated that critics must be fair and contextualise his statements from an interview with the CNN news network regarding Malaysia's stance on Israel.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat today, he reaffirmed the nation's long-standing foreign policy principles and unchanged position of not recognising Israel.

“Since the time of Tunku Abdul Rahman, we have not acknowledged Israel until now. De facto recognition merely acknowledges a state’s existence, but we do not legitimise it.

“In Riyadh, Lima, and Rio de Janeiro, Malaysia’s voice was the loudest in condemning Israel’s actions. In my speech, I called it genocide and urged the global community to act. Yet, some have chosen to ignore this context,” he said.

Anwar expressed frustration over the politicisation of his interview with CNN’s Richard Quest, which he said was used to cast aspersions on Malaysia’s foreign policy.

He said his statements were consistent with Malaysia's decades-long advocacy for Palestinian rights, even as he acknowledged the complexity of balancing diplomacy and national interests.

Anwar also took aim at Western nations, criticising their selective approach to human rights and foreign policy.

“I’ve spoken firmly, even at the risk of diplomatic consequences. My message has been clear: the barbarism of Israel must be stopped,” he said.

Anwar concluded by urging critics to look beyond selected remarks and instead focus on the pressing challenges facing Malaysia, including efforts to combat poverty, promote social inclusion, and strengthen corruption prevention measures.