KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has acknowledged the need to improve international recognition of media freedom in the country but noted certain limitations due to issues tied to the 3Rs of royalty, race and religion.

Anwar said this stems from a request by the Malay rulers for the government to take a stricter stance on these matters and avoid them being openly discussed.

“While we allow open discussions, the Malay rulers’ meetings have been very firm, and we are bound by their views that they do not want or permit any form of public criticism without action.

“When criticisms are directed at me, no matter how severe, no action is taken. However, if a police report is lodged, the police handle it. I accept the remark from Pendang and agree there is a need to improve this perception, but we do have certain limitations,” he said during Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang) regarding Malaysia’s drop of 34 places in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index, ranking the country 107th compared to 73rd the previous year.

The report published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) showed Malaysia scoring 52.07 points this year compared to 62.83 points last year.

Responding to Awang’s question on the Political Financing Bill, the Prime Minister said the proposed legislation is still under review by the Parliamentary Special Committee, and he has no objections to expediting its implementation.

“In fact, during a Cabinet meeting, we agreed to implement it, but let the parameters be discussed by the Parliamentary Special Committee,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), Anwar said the opposition’s reluctance to negotiate has caused delays in the matter.

Previously, the opposition unanimously rejected the Memorandum of Understanding on Opposition Allocations proposed by the government, claiming that it conflicted with the Federal Constitution. — Bernama