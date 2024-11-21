KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Three people, including a pregnant woman, were killed while another pregnant woman sustained critical injuries after a Perodua Viva they were in skidded near a shopping mall in Putrajaya late last night.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said firefighters from the Cyberjaya Fire and Rescue Station received a distress call at 12.10am, according to a Harian Metro report.

“There were four victims: two men and two pregnant women,” JBPM said in a statement.

JBPM added, “One pregnant woman was critically injured and has been sent to Putrajaya Hospital, while two men and another pregnant woman were confirmed dead by the Ministry of Health.”

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Danial Mohd Nuzi, 24; Nurulhuda Ramli, 41; and Amizan Sapiie, 27.

Nizasuhana Ujang, 28, who was also in the vehicle, was critically injured.

Six personnel along with a fire engine, led by Operations Commander Sharel Mohemed, were dispatched to the scene.

The crash involved a Perodua Viva that skidded on its own.

The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the police for further action.