KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Malaysia’s stance on several international issues, including the conflict in Gaza and reforms within the United Nations, does not affect its strong trade relations with the United States (US), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He emphasised that Malaysia remains firm in its foreign policy, which upholds the freedom to advocate for rights that reflect the sentiments of its people, including maintaining the “principle of centrality” as it assumes its Asean leadership next year.

“Our good relations with the US and Europe will continue. They cannot deny us our rights. We are taking the necessary steps to maintain strong ties.

“We have good relations with President Biden and also with President-elect Trump. However, we must also express the conscience of Malaysians. We take an independent approach and support free trade, which does not hinder our trade relations with China and Russia.

“We must act wisely to sustain good diplomatic relations,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time (MQT) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Prime Minister was responding to a follow-up question from Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muda-Muar) on how Malaysia plans to balance its relations with the US under President-elect Donald Trump’s leadership, given its close ties with Palestinian, Russian, and Chinese leaders. — Bernama