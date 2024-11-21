KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Woman is wanted by Kuantan police for allegedly entrancing another into letting her take her jewellery off her person.

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the the matter is being investigated matter under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

“The Commercial Crime Investigation Division (CCID) of the Kuantan district police is actively tracking a suspect (identified as female) believed to have deceived victims into surrendering jewellery unwillingly,” he said in a statement.

The woman was named as Siti Rohani Ahmad, 42.

Wan Mohd Zahari urge the public to provide any information related to the wanted woman to Inspector Nor Baizura Mohd Nasir at 014-2116539 or to the Kuantan district police headquarters at 09-5652222.

In a viral video of the incident from Nov 14, the woman approached an 18-year-old store worker and convinced the latter to give up a bracelet, chain, and gold ring reportedly valued at RM4,000.

Wan Mohd Zahari previously said the girl claimed to have been “hypnotised”.