KUCHING, Nov 20 — The carcass of a whale was found at Pulau Seduku near Kampung Bakong, Sri Aman.

According to a TikTok video by user Real Stella, such a spectacle was the first time ever in the area.

In the video, a man in a voiceover said the whale’s carcass was larger than his boat.

A commenter said the Sarawak Museum should take note of the discovery.

Apart from the exact location, the video did not mention when the discovery was made or what species of whale the carcass was.

As of press time, The Borneo Post is reaching out to state wildlife authorities for comment. — The Borneo Post