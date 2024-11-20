KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — A local man died after falling from the 32nd floor of a condominium building in Damansara Perdana on Monday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said a team was deployed to the location after a call was received at 5.20pm on the day.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the individual, a local male, had jumped from the 32nd floor of the building.

“The man was found on the ground floor of the premises, where medical personnel from Hospital Sungai Buloh Hospital confirmed his death,” he said in a statement.

Police have classified the case as a sudden death and have initiated a detailed investigation into the circumstances.

He also asked members of the public with relevant information to contact the Damansara police station at 03-7722 2222 or the district police headquarters at 03-7966 2222.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).