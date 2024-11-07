PUTRAJAYA, Nov 7 — The company of the express bus linked to the Penang electrocution incident has failed the Occupational Safety and Health Industry Code of Practice for Road Transport Activities 2010 (ICOP) audit conducted by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the company now faces the suspension of its operating permit following the audit result yesterday.

“The ICOP audit has been conducted, and indeed, they (the company) failed. JPJ will refer the matter to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), as the authority for suspending permits lies with APAD.

“APAD will issue a letter of action against them for a specified period, during which they may appeal to the Minister’s Office,” he told reporters after attending the Cahaya Kasih MADANI programme and the monthly assembly of the Ministry of Transport (MOT) here today.

Loke also dismissed baseless accusations that he had abused his power by immediately suspending the operation of the bus involved in the incident that led to the death of a teenage boy.

“Firstly, he did not do his homework, and his facts are incorrect. I only stated that the bus operation was suspended, not the company’s permit,” he said.

On Nov 6, MCA Youth deputy chairman Mike Chong Yew Chuan reportedly said that the minister’s decision to instruct APAD to immediately suspend the operations of the bus company was a hasty decision made without understanding the actual cause of the incident.

Loke stated that following the incident on Nov 1, the ministry set up a special task force and directed APAD to immediately suspend the operation of the bus involved to allow further investigation by JPJ.

“All our actions are based on legal provisions, and we will fully comply with existing processes and procedures.

“No one is being victimised, what is important is ensuring public safety,” he said. — Bernama



