KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Express bus passengers are not allowed to plug into electrical sockets from today pending an investigation into the death of a teenager who died from electrocution while charging his mobile phone while on board one in Penang.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the ban by the Land Public Transport Agency (Apad) is temporary.

“The Apad agency has issued a temporary ban on the use of electrical sockets in express buses until investigations related to the incident are completed.

“For now, all buses with these sockets are temporarily prohibited from use, as we want to determine the exact cause first,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat during Question Time today.

Loke was responding to Merbok MP Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan who asked about the exact cause of the incident.

