LAHAD DATU, Nov 19 — Two Sabah Electricity personnel suffered injuries when their vehicle crashed into an oil palm tree when they tried to escape from an angry resident at Kampung Sepagaya here yesterday.

Sabah Electricity in a statement said one of their employees suffered a minor injury on his left hand while the other member sprained his left leg following the 11.30am incident.

According to the report, the two Sabah Electricity employees were carrying out an operation to disconnect illegal electricity connection at Kg Sepagaya in Lahad Datu on Nov 18.

The victims initially stopped their company’s Mitsubishi Triton vehicle by the side of the road to check the list of their next assignment when a black Toyota Vigo vehicle stopped next to them.

An unidentified man then came out from the Toyota Vigo and tried to forcefully open the door of the Sabah Electricity vehicle.

In a panic, the workers immediately left the area but the suspect chased after them. As both vehicles were speeding out of the area, the Sabah Electricity workers lost control of their vehicle before it skidded off the shoulder of the road and crashed into an oil palm tree along Jalan Silam.

A police report was lodged the same day.

Meanwhile, Sabah Electricity, in the statement said they will not tolerate any threats to the safety of its staff while carrying out their duties.

Legal action will be taken against those who intentionally disturb and obstruct Sabah Electricity employees who are on duty. — The Borneo Post