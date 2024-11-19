BANGKOK, Nov 19 — Malaysians, be very careful about what you bring into Thailand as according to their laws even two ‘yaba’ or known locally as pil kuda could have you arrested for suspicion of drug dealing.

Kosmo Online reported Sungai Golok District Police Chief, Colonel Jadsadavit Inprapan saying authorities have the power to detain suspects believed to be involved in drug distribution, even if they possess only two yaba pills.

Yaba is a drug that combines methamphetamine and caffeine and its trade is said to be proliferating in illegal bases along the Thai-Malaysia border.

Thailand considers quantity of drugs found on a person as an indicator that the pills are for sale and not for personal use, so even just two yaba pills could get you in hot water.

"Suspects found guilty face imprisonment of over 10 years or life, depending on the amount of drugs seized.

"The more drugs seized, the harsher the punishment, especially the length of imprisonment," he said when met by reporters at the Sungai Golok Police Station yesterday.

Malaysians detained at Sungai Golok usually tested positive for drugs but were not involved in their sale, he said.

Previously a singer from Kelantan along with five other individuals were detained in Sungai Golok after being found with 6,000 yaba pills at a hotel there on November 1.