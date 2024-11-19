KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The issue of tertiary-educated workers in Malaysia working in low-skilled jobs, the controversy surrounding the National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS) and congestion at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI), Johor and the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) will be the focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the official Parliament website, R Yuneswaran (PH-Segamat) will ask the Home Minister during Minister’s Question Time to state the initiatives and measures that have been and will be implemented to address the congestion issue at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and KLIA.

Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN- Alor Setar) will then ask the Human Resources Minister about government efforts and initiatives in addressing the issue of 1.95 million tertiary-educated workers in Malaysia working in low-skilled jobs.

Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) will ask the Agriculture and Food Security Minister to clarify the controversy surrounding the National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS) and the ministry’s direction in restructuring NAFAS.

Meanwhile, during the oral questions-and-answer session, Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam) will ask the health minister about the total annual spending on the purchase of medicines for government hospitals and clinics since 2015 and the estimated spending for the next five years.

He also would like to know the ministry’s plans to ensure the country’s medicine security through the development of technology and local production capacity.

Datuk Idris Ahmad (PN-Bagan Serai) will be asking the Agriculture and Food Security Minister about to state the target number of trainees and the marketability rate of agricultural TVET graduates from 2024 to 2030 in achieving the main goals set in the National Agrofood Policy 2021-2030.

Finally, Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PN-Setiu) will ask the Public Works Minister about the Cabinet’s latest decision on the construction of the East Coast Expressway Phase 3 (LPT3) and the factors that caused the preliminary study on the alignment of the expressway to be reviewed.

The Dewan Rakyat will then continue with the debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2025 at the committee level by ministers of each ministry involved.

The ministries scheduled to take part include the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry as well as the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry.

The Dewan Rakyat session will take place for 35 days, from Oct 14 to Dec 12. — Bernama