KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he hoped an initiative for creative workers to receive Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributions on government-funded projects would improve social protection in the industry.

He witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) and EPF today.

“The goal is to ensure that workers in the industry, particularly those in the film sector, can benefit from EPF programmes, providing them with social security and financial stability for their retirement,” Fahmi said during today’s event at Menara KWSP.

“To achieve this, we will task the team under Finas with raising awareness among industry participants. This initiative aims to encourage employers and project organisers to include workers in EPF contributions, laying the groundwork, God willing, for a more secure future for these workers.”

According to Fahmi, the collaboration aims to bring social security to the often-overlooked creative workforce.

Currently, out of the estimated 70,000 individuals employed in Malaysia’s creative industry, only six per cent are enrolled in EPF.

Since the i-Saraan scheme’s introduction in 2010, only 3,925 individuals have signed up, contributing a total of RM28.33 million. Of these, women make up 56 per cent (2,216 individuals), while men comprise 44 per cent (1,709 individuals).

This participation has translated into RM231.94 million in total savings, supplemented by RM1.48 million in government incentives.

“We cannot ignore the well-being of those who bring stories, culture, and art to life,” said Fahmi.

“This initiative ensures that workers in the film and creative industries—regardless of whether they are freelancers or full-time employees—can access the same protections as workers in formal sectors. Their welfare is fundamental to the sustainability of the industry.”

The initiative mandates that government-funded projects incorporate EPF contributions for their workers, covering productions under Finas and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

By linking funding eligibility to worker welfare, the government aims to drive widespread adoption of the scheme.

Finas, along with unions and other industry associations, will spearhead awareness campaigns to educate producers, sponsors, and workers about the benefits and requirements of KWSP.

He explained that the need for such protections is urgent.

“Malaysia’s creative sector, particularly its film industry, operates largely on a project-to-project basis, leaving workers with inconsistent incomes.

“According to industry insiders, many freelancers often prioritise immediate expenses over long-term savings, leading to a lack of financial security. With the i-Saraan scheme, freelancers can make voluntary contributions to KWSP and still receive government incentives,” Fahmi said.

In addition Fahmi said he hopes within the next two years about 50 per cent of those in this industry would have taken up KWSP protection.

Separately, he told reporters he felt the RM40 million budget for the Film in Malaysia Incentive (FIMI) was was low compared to previous years.

Last year RM90 million was allocated to FIMI. It has been described as driver of international collaborations and local economic activity.

Fahmi said he will explore avenues to increase the allocation, following feedback from the industry.