KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17, 2024 — The Commonwealth Student Governance Summit (CSGS) 2024 witnessed youth leaders and educators urging for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) — often perceived as less prestigious than traditional academic pathways—to be made more appealing to students and parents.

The Commonwealth Student Governance Summit 2024, hosted by Limkokwing University from Nov 15 to 17 to mark International Students Day, brought together global youth leaders, educators, and policymakers.

The event positioned Malaysia as a hub for discussions on TVET’s role in equipping students with practical, job-ready skills for a changing labour market.

Championing TVET Agenda, a panel discussion on Day 2 moderated by Benjamin Fraser, Chairperson of the Commonwealth Students Association, was one of the key sessions addressing the issue.

Datuk Tiffanee Marie, Group Chief Brand Officer of Limkokwing University highlighted the importance of revamping TVET’s image and ensuring it is seen as a viable, valuable option for young people.

“TVET is a cornerstone for preparing youth for the job market, but we still face challenges in overcoming outdated perceptions,” she said.

Natasha Zulkifli, Director of YTL Construction and Chair of Women in Rail Malaysia, emphasised the need for greater efforts to support TVET in Malaysia.

“By working in a space that requires technical expertise, I know how crucial TVET is, but I don’t think Malaysia is doing enough.

“There is a stigma associated with TVET; it’s commonly linked to second-class work and isn’t prioritised by the Malaysian government.

“There needs to be a dedicated government entity to coordinate efforts across ministries and improve public perception.”

She added that creating a robust TVET curriculum requiresnot just dedication but also collaboration with the business sector to address industry needs for the next 20 years.

“The government’s 12th Malaysia Plan has a long-term development strategy, but it must incorporate vocational requirements to ensure its effectiveness,” Natasha said.

TVET: The pathway to ending poverty

Tiffanee pointed out that TVET is, quite simply, the way out of poverty.

“Education, in general, is the only sustainable solution to breaking the cycle of poverty, and that’s why this conversation is so critical. Our focus must be on bridging gaps and addressing wealth inequality.

“Within the 56 countries of the Commonwealth, we see an incredible range—from the richest of the rich to countries still in their infancy, struggling to establish themselves.

“My late father used to say, ‘There is no common wealth in the Commonwealth,’ and that remains true. Wealth disparity within this group of nations is staggering, and the Commonwealth should be much more aggressive in addressing it.

“If we are truly united, we must share resources and opportunities more fairly. Education is key to tackling poverty, inequality, and other social issues—it empowers individuals, restores dignity, and offers lasting value that cannot be taken away.”

When a student asked how TVET can be made “cool,” Tiffanee emphasised the importance of having key stakeholders from the skills industry to help make it appealing.

She pointed to panelist Natasha Zulkifli, who works in the construction and rail industry, as an example of the kind of role models TVET needs.

“We need more faces like Natasha to come out and help spread awareness about the future of TVET,” Tiffanee said.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul is given a tour of Limkokwing University by Datuk Tiffanee Marie, Group Chief Brand Officer, during the Commonwealth Student Governance Summit 2024. — Picture by Limkokwing University.

AI won’t replace us, but can TVET bridge the divide?

Another panellist, Kishva Ambigapathy, Executive Director of the Commonwealth Youth Innovation Hub, highlighted how education has evolved post-Covid.

“The pandemic reshaped education. Degrees and experience used to dominate job interviews, but now technology empowers everyone through their devices. I can become a designer, content creator, or critic from my phone. Education must catch up with these changes.”

He emphasised that TVET is critical in this shift. “Today, skills matter more than degrees.

Employers want value, not just a piece of paper. TVET is no longer second-class but a pathway to practical, industry-relevant skills.”

Kishva noted that skills acquired in days can rival years of formal education. “AI won’t replace us; it can only assist. TVET is key to thriving in this tech-driven world.”

Kishva Ambigapathy also touched on perceptions of TVET, noting the disparity in how skilled professions are valued globally.

“TVET may not seem exciting in some countries because of how we view jobs like electricians or mechanics—as ‘dirty work.’ But in places like Australia, these roles are treated with the same respect and prestige as engineers.

“The real issue is the pay and the way we perceive these careers. We need to reframe how we define and value skilled work.”

Through its commitment to empowering students and fostering leadership, Limkokwing made the nation proud by providing a platform for the next generation of global changemakers to collaborate on solutions for today’s most pressing challenges.

“We were honoured to host this summit in celebration of International Students Day,” said Tiffanie.

“This day is a reminder of the immense contributions students make to society. At Limkokwing, we believe in providing students with the tools they need to lead and create meaningful change in their communities, both locally and globally.”

As part of its commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders, Limkokwing University will soon introduce Limkokwing Creative TVET (CVET) in conjunction with the Commonwealth Student Governance Summit.