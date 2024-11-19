KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — A motorcyclist was fatally run over by a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) following a three-vehicle accident at Kilometer 36 of Jalan Klang-Teluk Intan in Kuala Selangor yesterday.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Superintendent Azharudin Tajuddin said preliminary investigations revealed the motorcyclist, 21, hit a car first.

“The collision caused the motorcyclist to lose control and fall into the path of an MPV travelling in the same direction on the left lane.

“Due to the proximity, the MPV was unable to avoid the fallen motorcycle, running over the victim and trapping him under the vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

Azharudin said the body was sent to Hospital Tanjong Karang for a post-mortem examination, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless driving.

Police are seeking the car driver who fled the scene after the collision, and urged those with information about the accident to contact the Kuala Selangor District Police Operations Room at 03-32891222 or their nearest police station.