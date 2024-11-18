SHAH ALAM, Nov 18 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah expressed concern over the worsening menace of drug addiction among the community.

According to a post on Selangor Royal Office’s Facebook, the Sultan revealed the matter following the disclosure of statistics of drug abusers and addicts in Malaysia by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), showing a 31.6 per cent increase in the number of drug addicts compared to last year.

“... it is regrettable that, on average, those who fall into the trap of drug addiction are predominantly Malay Muslims, making up 76.8 per cent. Additionally, many among this group are artistes, who have the potential to influence young Malay Muslims,” according to the post.

Therefore, Sultan Sharafuddin advised the community to stay away from the scourge of drugs, which can destroy one’s self-worth and mental faculties, which is deemed wrong by religion because it does no good other than interfering with obligatory acts of worship.

The Selangor Sultan said consumption of synthetic drugs can also lead to the occurrence of violent crimes, including suicide, which the mass media have increasingly reported.

“Due to drugs that you might curiously try at the beginning, it will eventually lead to debilitating damage, the mind becomes confused, weak and lethargic, and even a loving home that has been painstakingly built over a long time can be destroyed in the blink of an eye.

“... family institutions are collapsing, sexual crimes are becoming rampant, even worse when drivers under the influence can endanger public safety, causing deaths of others as well,” read the post.

Sultan Sharafuddin, however, also called on the community not to cast aside those in the grip of drug addiction and should instead play a role in educating and helping them to rebuild their identity, regain self-confidence and give them a second chance to correct past mistakes. — Bernama