RIO DE JANEIRO (Brazil), Nov 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has accepted his invitation to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur in 2025, as the Guest of the Chair.

“The invitation was gladly accepted by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva,” Anwar, who also serves as Malaysia’s Finance Minister, stated in a joint statement.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to President Lula for the invitation to attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Anwar arrived in the largest country in South America from Lima, Peru, on Saturday, for an official visit and as a guest country representative at the G20.

Malaysia, alongside 16 other countries, including Chile, Qatar, Egypt, Singapore, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, participated as guest countries at the G20.

The G20 comprises 19 countries and two unions: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union (EU), and the African Union (AU).

Anwar was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Putrajaya and Brasília, celebrating strong bilateral ties founded on shared values and common goals, such as peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.

In 2023, Brazil was Malaysia’s 20th largest trading partner, 29th largest export destination, and 17th largest import source. Among Latin American and Caribbean countries, Brazil is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner, second-largest export destination, and largest import source. — Bernama