KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has appointed four new members to the Judicial Appointments Commissions (JAC) including former attorney general Tan Sri Idrus Harun and former Federal Court judge Tan Sri Zainun Ali, the commission announced today.

The JAC said the two other new members appointed by the PM are former Sarawak attorney general Datuk Seri Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid, and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) law lecturer Associate Professor Hartini Saripan.

These appointments are important, as the JAC will now have a sufficient number of members to be able to hold meetings.

MORE TO COME