PUTRAJAYA, Nov 12 — Federal Court Judge Datuk Seri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim today took the oath of office and allegiance as the Chief Judge of Malaya.

Hasnah, 65, was sworn in before Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Datuk Akhtar Tahir at a ceremony held at the Conference Hall, Palace of Justice here.

Born on May 15, 1959 in Kuantan, Pahang, Hasnah started her career as a legal officer at the Attorney General’s Chambers in 1983 and since then held several important positions including the Sessions Court Judge of Kuala Lumpur in 1994 and Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia from January 2009 to May 2010.

Hasnah had also been appointed as a Judge of the Kuala Lumpur High Court and a Judge of the Court of Appeal.

Also taking the oath of office and allegiance as a Federal Court Judge was Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, aged 56.

Ahmad Terrirudin who was born in Alor Setar, Kedah on April 12, 1968 took the oath before the Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

He was previously appointed as Attorney General on September 6, 2023 before ending his official duties as Attorney General yesterday (November 11).

Ahmad Terrirudin who started his career as a legal officer at Bank Negara in 1992 had served in various positions including Judge of the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court (2007) and was later appointed chairman of the Industrial Court in Penang and Kuala Lumpur.

He was also the Deputy Head of Legal Division III in the Legal Division of the Attorney General’s Chambers and served as Kedah’s legal adviser before being appointed Chief Registrar of the Federal Court in 2019.

Eight High Court Judges were also sworn in as Court of Appeal Judges, namely Datuk Noorin Badaruddin, Datuk Seri Mohd Firuz Jaffril, Datuk Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab, Datuk Faizah Jamaludin, Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid, Datuk Ismail Brahim, Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh and Datuk Ahmad Fairuz Zainol Abidin.

All of them took their oath before the President of the Court of Appeal Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim.

Meanwhile, 15 Judicial Commissioners took the oath of office as High Court Judges before Hasnah.

They are Azizan Md Arshad, Narkunavathy Sundareson, Noor Ruwena Md Nurdin, Jamhirah Ali, Noor Hayati Mat, Azlan Sulaiman and Kenneth Yong Ken Chinson St James.

The other High Court judges are Leong Wai Hong, Noor Hisham Ismail, Roz Mawar Rozain, Wan Fadhilah Nor Wan Idris, Rofiah Mohamad, Wong Mee Ling, Datuk Raja Ahmad Mokhzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan and Suria Kumar D.J. Paul.

Zaleha Mohd Yusuf Pan, 52, was appointed as a Judicial Commissioner and she took the oath of office before the Chief Justice of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sebli. — Bernama