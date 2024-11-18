KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Three individuals, including a woman, suffered minor injuries after a five-ton lorry rammed 11 cars and a motorcycle along the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) here yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue assistant operations director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said they received a distress call about the incident at 3.09 pm.

All the victims were locals, aged 43 to 65, and were handed to Health Ministry officers for further treatment, he added.

“Seven firefighters from Selayang Fire and Rescue Station were mobilised to the accident area with two fire engines.

“The rescue operation and clean up were completed at 4.43 pm,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama